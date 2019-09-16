Former Black Sticks international Gemma McCaw has hit back at a male fan who she says 'ridiculed' her during a women's domestic hockey game.

McCaw was playing for Midlands in the women's NHL competition who went down to Central in a penalty shootout, missing out on the semifinals.

The tournament marked the 29-year-old's return to the game after giving birth late last year.

"To the man who ridiculed me from the sideline tonight, I just want you to know I am a new mum coming back from having a baby 9 months ago," she posted on Instagram on Monday night.

"I probably didn't think I would be lining up for NHL, nearly 15 years since playing my first ever tournament but I'm here. And I'm giving it my absolute best. Sometimes sport doesn't believe in fairy tales.

"It didn't go our way tonight but I'm very proud of the way our team played with so much heart. A big thank you to everyone in my corner for helping me get back to play the game I love. It's because of you I get to do this."

McCaw shared a quote from former US president Theodore Roosevelt titled 'The man in the arena'.