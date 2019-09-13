A Silver Fern will make history this weekend.

Veterans Laura Langman and Katrina Rore are both in the running to claim rare title trebles.

Just two months after leading the Silver Ferns to Netball World Cup glory, Langman is on the cusp of winning a third straight Super Netball title.

Meanwhile, Rore could achieve the feat of winning a New Zealand national league title, a world title with the Ferns and an Australian national league title in the same year.

But there's a catch.

Only one can claim the trio and etch their name in the history books as they prepare to suit up to against each other for the Super Netball grand final on Sunday.

Katrina Rore joined the New South Wales Swifts after the World Cup. Photo / Instagram

Langman will lead the Noeline Taurua-coached Sunshine Coast Lightning while Rore will don the red, white and blue with the New South Wales Swifts.

Although heaping praise upon one another in an interview with Radio Sport earlier this week, Rore and Langman weren't shy to set the scene for some friendly rivalry.

"We have to shut down this quite good person in the middle, I think you may have heard of her, her name is Laura Langman," Rore said sarcastically. "You know what, Laura I'm coming for ya."

"I bet you are mate, I bet you are," Langman replied.

It won't be the first time Rore and Langman meet one another in rival dresses.

The pair faced off in round 12 and the semi-finals last month where the Lightning claimed slim wins on both occasions.

Revealing there had already been some tussles on the court, Rore said she expected nothing less than a physical battle from her Ferns captain.

Laura Langman and the Sunshine Coast Lightning win three straight Super Netball titles. Photo / Getty

"She elbowed me in the head one game and I've definitely elbowed her a couple of times," Rore said. "But there's niggling on the court no matter who you play against, it's fun and it's part of the game, it is what it is.

"We've played against each other a few times now, of course, I've got a lot of professional and personal respect for Laura but we're never going to give each other an inch on the court, no way, because you respect them more when you have a massive battle ahead of you."

Whoever misses out on this weekend's spoils and the title treble won't be able to avoid the winner's shadow, with Langman, Rore and Taurua all set to return promptly to New Zealand in preparation of next month's Constellation Cup.

Laura Langman and Katrina Rore will face off to claim triple titles. Photo / Photosport

It will be the first time the Silver Ferns reunite since winning the World Cup over Australia in Liverpool with plenty to prepare for.

Not only will the Ferns be keen to keep their winning ways alive, but they will have to overcome a hurting Australian side fuelled by vengeance to do so.

Helping the matter though will be Langman's decision to wear the black dress a little longer with the likes of Maria Folau also remaining in the squad for what could be her final Silver Ferns campaign.

"There were a lot of conversations that went to and fro," Langman said. "Sometimes it comes down to what the team needs so it was about finding out where Debbie [Fuller] and Noeline wanted to go for the Constellation Cup and what their purpose was behind it."

Laura Langman lifts the World Cup trophy with the Silver Ferns. Photo / Getty

Excited to have Langman in the team again, Rore said she looked forward to the tournament ahead.

"I can't wait for the New Zealand crew to get back together," Rore said. "We haven't seen each other for a while.

"World Cup was very enjoyable, I enjoyed my time, the hard times, the good times, the training times, the times together, so I can't wait to get back together and build from where we left off."

The Sunshine Coast Lightning take on the New South Wales Swifts on Sunday afternoon at Brisbane's Entertainment Centre at 1pm (3 pm NZT).

The Silver Ferns then take on the Australian Diamonds in the first of four Constellation Cup games at Christchurch's Horncastle Arena on October 13.