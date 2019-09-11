Formula One legend Michael Schumacher is "conscious" after being taken to a Paris hospital for stem cell treatment, a nurse has reportedly told a French newspaper.

Le Parisien newspaper reported earlier this week that Schumacher has been in the hospital's cardiovascular surgery department since Monday and is in the care of cardiac surgeon Professor Philippe Menasché, who specialises in cell therapy to treat heart failure.

Little has been seen or revealed about the seven-time Formula One champion's condition since his skiing accident in the French Alps almost six years ago.

The same newspaper reported overnight that a nurse revealed Schumacher is "conscious". Schumacher's former Ferrari boss Jean Todt reportedly visited him for 45 minutes yesterday.

The report claimed that Schumacher has been benefiting from infusions of stem cells that are distributed in the body to obtain a systemic anti-inflammatory action.

Formula One legend Michael Schumacher. Photo / Photosport

Earlier this year Todt provided a worrying update on the health of the former driver.

Todt told the Daily Express that he was saddened by the fact that his friendship with Schumacher could never be the same again.

"His family is fighting just as much and of course our friendship can not be the same as it once was," Todt said.

"Just because there's no longer the same communication as before.

"I can only say that his family is taking good care of him and he continues to fight,"

Schumacher is expected to stay in the hospital for two days.