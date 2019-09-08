The U.S. Open men's final has started at Flushing Meadows.
10.10am
Second set to Nadal 6-3. He's in total control of this final was he eyes his fourth US Open title and 19th grand slam.
9.40am
Nadal 7-5, 2-1: Second set going to serve so far as Nadal remains a break away from taking control of the final.
9.20am
First set to Nadal. He breaks Medvedev to take the set 7-5.
9.03am
Nadal 5-4 First set remains at serve. Could we be heading for a tie-breaker?
8.41am
Nadal 3-2 But Nadal hits straight back with a break of his own and then serves out the fifth game to take a 3-2 lead.
8.37am
Medvedev 2-1 Early break! The Russian breaks Nadal in the third game of the opening set to take the early advantage.
8.25am
Rafael Nadal is trying to win a 19th Grand Slam singles title and Daniil Medvedev gets a chance for his first. A victory for Nadal would move him within one of Roger Federer's men's record for major championships. Nadal is trying to win the U.S. Open for the second time in three years, and fourth time overall.
Medvedev is in the final of his fourth straight hard-court tournament, with a victory in the most recent one.