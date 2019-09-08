The U.S. Open men's final has started at Flushing Meadows.

10.10am

Second set to Nadal 6-3. He's in total control of this final was he eyes his fourth US Open title and 19th grand slam.

9.40am

Nadal 7-5, 2-1: Second set going to serve so far as Nadal remains a break away from taking control of the final.

9.20am

First set to Nadal. He breaks Medvedev to take the set 7-5.

9.03am

Nadal 5-4 First set remains at serve. Could we be heading for a tie-breaker?

8.41am

Nadal 3-2 But Nadal hits straight back with a break of his own and then serves out the fifth game to take a 3-2 lead.

8.37am

Medvedev 2-1 Early break! The Russian breaks Nadal in the third game of the opening set to take the early advantage.

8.25am

Rafael Nadal is trying to win a 19th Grand Slam singles title and Daniil Medvedev gets a chance for his first. A victory for Nadal would move him within one of Roger Federer's men's record for major championships. Nadal is trying to win the U.S. Open for the second time in three years, and fourth time overall.

Medvedev is in the final of his fourth straight hard-court tournament, with a victory in the most recent one.