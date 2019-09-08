World Rugby's rankings system is a nonsense. Everyone knows that.

Ireland lost 57-15 at Twickenham two weeks ago to cap a largely dreadful 2019, after which they were widely written off as past their sell-by date.

They know they are not the best team in the world right now. So their ascension to world No1 for the first time after a 19-10 win over Wales should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Still, for those trying to read the runes as they gear up for the World Cup in two weeks, it may be worth noting that, since the rankings system was introduced in 2003, and apart from South Africa in 2007, every tournament has been won by the team ranked No 1 in the world heading into the World Cup.

Advertisement

Whatever, this was certainly a good note on which to head to Japan; Ireland's best performance since beating the All Blacks last November.

Joe Schmidt had brought the big guns back for a match he dared not lose after that Twickenham defeat.

And while they began nervously, Ireland grew more convincing the longer the match wore on, Tadhg Furlong and James Ryan deservedly crossing in the second half after Rob Kearney and Hadleigh Parkes had traded first-half tries.

By the finish, the Aviva Stadium crowd were in full voice and the confidence was seeping back into Irish veins.