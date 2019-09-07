Follow live updates of day four of the Ashes.









Tim Paine had a tough afternoon in the field but Josh Hazlewood improved his mood by taking three key wickets as England and Australia played out a gripping day of Test cricket that took a late twist in the visitors' favour.

Joe Root and Rory Burns dominated for most of the day, patiently combining for a 141-run third-wicket partnership but England collapsed, losing 30-3 before the players left the field for bad light with the hosts at 200-5, still 297 runs behind Australia on the first innings.

Hazlewood did all the damage at the back end of the evening session, starting the rot by having Burns caught by Steve Smith at second slip for 81 when the left-hander tried to defend a ball around off stump that moved away off the seam and caught the outside edge.

Advertisement

Nine runs later and it was Root's turn to go. The England captain was trapped plumb in front of his stumps and given out LBW for 71 as he once again failed to convert a half century into a ton.

Nobody doubts his quality but a consistent inability to push on to three figures is what's holding Root back from being classed among the world's best batsmen. He now has 44 fifties but just 16 centuries – a conversion rate that simply doesn't cut it when compared to the likes of Steve Smith, Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson.