Up 54-0 at the break, the All Blacks took just 7.4 seconds to score their first try of the second half in their 92-7 thrashing of Tonga.

It marked a dream All Black debut for Josh Ioane, who came on at halftime to see his kickoff to start the second half – and first touch in the black jersey – lead directly to a try.

Flying winger George Bridge leaped high to grab the restart and accelerated towards the corner to score one of his four tries on the night.

The All Blacks ultimately ran riot against Tonga, scoring 14 tries and almost hitting the 100 mark.

Advertisement

Bridge – who at one stage threatened to beat Marc Ellis' record of six tries in a test against Japan – made a strong case to start against the All Blacks' first match of the World Cup against the Springboks, in the spot previously owned by Rieko Ioane.

41' | George Bridge catches the kick-off and scores in the corner. Dream start to the second half! #NZLvTGA #BACKBLACK pic.twitter.com/Zz3FQp6u6l — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) September 7, 2019