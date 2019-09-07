Follow live updates as the Warriors take on the Raiders in the final match of the NRL season.

A brand new centre combination is a feature of the Warriors' final match of the NRL season against Canberra on Saturday at GIO Stadium.

Veteran Blake Ayshford and rookie Adam Pompey would have been long odds to start a match together at the start of this year, but it's an indication of the misfortune that has plagued the back line.

Peta Hiku and Patrick Herbert have both been ruled out with injury, while Gerard Beale broke his kneecap against the Roosters in round 22.

Former front line centre Solomone Kata moved to the Melbourne Storm in June, after being granted a release from his contract.

Herbert picked up a quadriceps injury in the warm-up before last Friday night's match against South Sydney while Hiku is out with a shoulder injury he suffered against the Rabbitohs.

Hiku will have scans to determine the severity of his injury.

Pompey, who scored his first NRL try in last week's 31-10 defeat, will play his fifth first-grade match with Ayshford is signing off with his 50th appearance for the Warriors.

Kodi Nikorima will also bring up his 100th career NRL game on Saturday, after coming to Auckland midway through this season to end an 86-game stint with Brisbane.

There are two changes to the interchange with Bunty Afoa returning for Sam Lisone and Adam Keighran in for injured Chanel Harris-Tavita.

Scans have revealed Harris-Tavita suffered ligament damage in his left arm during his three minutes of the field against Canberra.

Hiku, Herbert and Harris-Tavita join an injury list which also includes second rower Tohu Harris (who hasn't played since round 14), Beale and hookers Nate Roache and Karl Lawton.

Josh Curran, Taane Milne, Hayze Perham and Leivaha Pulu have been named on the extended bench.

Hiku's absence on Saturday ensures prop Leeson Ah Mau will finish the season as the only player to appear in each of the Warriors' 24 games.