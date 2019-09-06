Follow live updates as Japan take on the Springboks in a Rugby World Cup warm-up match.











A tropical cyclone heading for Tokyo is a potential warning sign that the Rugby World Cup could face significant disruption.

Tropical Storm Faxai is expected to develop into a typhoon and may hit Tokyo over the weekend or at the start of next week, less than two weeks before the start of the competition.

The storm brings into focus the potential disruption at the Rugby World Cup with the prospect of cancelled games causing havoc in the pool stage.

Advertisement

The Guardian reported that tournament organisers have been bracing themselves for weather disruption, as Japan averages around 30 typhoons and 1,500 earthquakes a year, but Faxai's potential arrival so close to the start of the tournament underlines the threat posed.

The All Blacks play their four pool matches in Yokohama, Oita, Tokyo and Toyota.

This time last year the biggest storm for 25 years struck Kobe and Osaka, both of which will be hosting World Cup games.

Organisers have planned for the possibility of having to relocate teams from their bases or even to move matches to different venues but, if a pool match is cancelled, tournament rules state that both teams will be awarded two points – in effect rendering the result a 0-0 draw.

That in turn could have a significant bearing on the final standings in the pool stage and even hamper some teams' chances of advancing to the knockout stages. Should, for example, South Africa or New Zealand be deemed to draw with Canada or Namibia – teams against which they would expect to secure comfortable bonus point wins – the standings in Pool B could be significantly skewed.

A World Rugby spokesperson told the Guardian: "Any pool match that cannot be played on the same day will be determined a draw with two match points each. However, we will be doing everything we can to ensure that the match is played in a safe environment for teams and fans."