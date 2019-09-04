The laser-eyed focus that Nadal has displayed since he joined the professional ranks is starkly evident even on a practice court, even on an off day.

Rafael Nadal enters the court slowly, sombrely, every ounce of him emanating stolid focus. He is locked in. One gets the feeling, watching him strut, that if he were to walk into a wall at this moment, it would be the wall that crumbles.

It is a look we see from him often, viewing him on court in a tense match.

But this is not a match. It's practice.

It's happening on the grounds

