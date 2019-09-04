When the All Blacks face South Africa in their opening game of the Rugby World Cup, Kiwi rugby fans will be feeling the nerves.

It's a big game for the All Blacks to kick start their campaign having drawn their last match against the Springboks in Wellington in July.

However, the match-up could work in the All Blacks' favour according to 1014 Rugby host Steven Prescott who revealed that New Zealand boasts the best 'pool curve' leading into the grand final based on previous World Cup trends.

"Without question it's going to benefit them, they can play that game, they can go away, they can work on fitness or whatever the fatiguing process that the All Blacks did in the last World Cup cycle, they can work on that and go into the quarter-final fresher than other teams," Prescott told the Radio Sport Breakfast.

Advertisement

The All Blacks tied 16-16 with the Springboks in July. Photo / Photosport

"You usually have one big game if you're going on to win the World Cup in your pool, that's the nature of the World Cup. We had a look at that and determined that the location of your big game has a huge impact on your ability to win the Rugby World Cup.

"If you look at the last World Cup cycle, New Zealand had their big game as their first game, Argentina, we know that they went away, they had games mid-week against each other and then they exploded in the quarter-final."

Prescott went on to state that England had arguably "the worst pool curve in history," due to facing increasingly tougher teams as the tournament progresses.

Eddie Jones' England side has arguably the toughest draw. Photo / Photosport

"They've got Tonga and the United States and then they've got Argentina, and we know they've got a history, and then France and everyone on the planet knows that France and England have a history," Prescott said.

"It's important to note that every team that's won the World Cup has won all the matches in the World Cup. So if England were to go on and continue that trend and win the World Cup, they have to beat five tier-one nations in five weekends – no one has ever done that."

Prescott's prediction is a stark contrast to comments made by former England captain Chris Robshaw, who yesterday tipped the nation of which he played 66 times for to win the World Cup ahead of the All Blacks.

"I'm really excited about England's chances. They've got a fantastic squad from what we've seen in the buildup games," Robshaw said. "They look dangerous and hungry. The pack is big and physical. The backline looks like it could scare anyone. It's exciting.

"Seeing the buzz about the football, in both the men's and women's World Cup, and now the Ashes, you realise how sport galvanises the country like nothing else. This England side has the potential to do that."

Advertisement

The All Blacks have one final pre-World Cup match on Saturday night in Hamilton against Tonga before departing to Japan on Monday.

They face South Africa in their first pool game on September 21.

Love your rugby? Subscribe now to NZ Herald premium for unlimited access to premium content, including our exclusive, first-class rugby coverage. Check out our special rugby offer here: https://www.nzherald.co.nz/my-account/subscription/offers/