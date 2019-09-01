Follow live updates of the first Twenty20 between the Black Caps and Sri Lanka.









As a sportsperson on tour, life is sure to hand you a few memorable moments be it on or off the pitch.

The Black Caps won't soon forget their current tour of Sri Lanka after their bus broke down in the Sri Lankan hills on a travel day.

Going up a hill, the bus' clutch blew, appearing to leave part of the convoy without transport.

However, manager Mike Sandle explained it was nothing a little Kiwi ingenuity couldn't handle.

"We've utilised and adapted. We had another bus behind us which we've got a lot of guys in, some in a minivan and the stayers of us, we jumped in the ambulance.

"We're spread – we're in a bus, a minivan, an ambulance and an army jeep – all with a police escort."

The Black Caps were traveling from Colombo to Kandy after a win over the Sri Lanka Board President's XI in a warm up for their three-match T20 series. The series gets underway this morning, and follows on from a drawn test series between the two teams.