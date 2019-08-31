The inaugural Crown Lift Trucks Fox Championship title will be decided on Saturday at Mt Smart Stadium #2, with Te Atatu facing off with Papakura for overall honours.
Earlier on Saturday Pt Chevalier and Marist – who are both celebrating their 100th year of existence – will play for the Fox Memorial Premiership reserve grade title.
Tune in from 12.50pm on the day.
Fox Championship Grand Final: Te Atatu v Papakura | Saturday, August 31 | 2.45pm kick-off
Fox Memorial Premiership reserves Grand Final: Pt Chevalier v Marist | Saturday, August 31 | 12.50pm kick-off
Live stream: Te Atatu v Papakura
Live stream: Pt Chevalier v Marist