She died during a test session at the Alvord Desert. Her vehicle was a re-worked F-104 jet with 52,000-horsepower and about 18 metres long.
A family statement said: "She left this earth driving faster than any other woman in history.
"Jessi was known for her bright smile, positivity, and tenacious pursuit of the fulfilment of her dreams.
"Her drive was infectious, and she served as a role model for young girls, and women around the world. People that loved her and followed her became family, all bonded together by adventure and passion."
In a final Instagram post a day before her death, Combs wrote" "It may seem a little crazy to walk directly into the line of fire ... those who are willing, are those who achieve great things.