TV host and speed racer Jessi Combs has died while trying to become the fastest woman on earth.

The 36-year-old, who came to New Zealand, was trying to beat her own land-speed record in Oregon. Details of the horror crash have not been released yet.

Combs admitted she was "crazy" just a day before her death.

The American became known as 'the fastest woman on four wheels' after reaching 640kph in her jet powered North American Eagle in 2013.

She died during a test session at the Alvord Desert. Her vehicle was a re-worked F-104 jet with 52,000-horsepower and about 18 metres long.

A family statement said: "She left this earth driving faster than any other woman in history.

"Jessi was known for her bright smile, positivity, and tenacious pursuit of the fulfilment of her dreams.

Jessi Combs...fans adored her. Photo / Getty Images
"Her drive was infectious, and she served as a role model for young girls, and women around the world. People that loved her and followed her became family, all bonded together by adventure and passion."

In a final Instagram post a day before her death, Combs wrote" "It may seem a little crazy to walk directly into the line of fire ... those who are willing, are those who achieve great things.

"People say I'm crazy. I say thank you ;)"

The first person at the crash scene was team member and friend Terry Madden who confirmed her death on Wednesday morning in an Instagram post.

So I don’t know how to say any of this but it all needs said. I have never loved or been loved by anyone as much as this amazing woman @thejessicombs she was truly my unicorn and I enjoyed every single minute that I had with her. She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know. Unfortunately we lost her yesterday in a horrific accident, I was the first one there and trust me we did everything humanly possible to save her!! I’m not ok, but she is right here keeping my going-I made her a promise that if this didn’t go well that I would make sure and do good with it, please help me with that, you are all going to see things on news please believe non of them.. we the family have drafted a release and it will come out today with more proper info, but I was just woke up by the media tracking me down and I need everyone of her true friends to do what she would want “take a deep breath, relax” and do good things with this. Please donate to nothing, I know there will be people try, we are finishing the documentary as she wished and the world will know the truth and her foundation will use those funds to do amazing things in this world and make her legacy live on properly. In the coming days her family and I will get the proper channels put together that you can then donate to that foundation but until you hear it from me wait please-I don’t want some asshole profiting off this (all ready had one try to sell us a video)... . . Love you all and thank you all for being such amazing friends to her, she dedicated her life to helping support others dreams and I promise I will continue that.

Combs was initially a hot rod builder. She started out in TV 15 years ago and went on to present All Girls Garage, Overhaulin and BREAK ROOM on the Discovery Channel. She also presented Mythbusters.

Combs, from South Dakota, was lured to New Zealand four years ago as part of a Women in Motorsport promotion.