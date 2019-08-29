This week the Stoked Podcast is joined by two legends of New Zealand rugby, and especially of the Heartland Championship. The reason being, a New Zealand Heartland XV is playing Manu Samoa at Eden Park this weekend as a Rugby World Cup warmup.

Warning: May contain some coarse language and adult themes, recommended to ages 18+



Yes, like the actual Samoan national team. Naturally, our boys are playing to win.

Heartland Championship veteran Ralph Darling of North Otago and James Lash out of Buller are the two veterans we were treated to. They explain what makes their competition so special and where their passion comes from.

James Lash of Buller has a pretty handy boot on him, only when the pressure's on though - so he reckons. Photo / Getty

Both are utter champions of their provinces and quite obviously have a deep love for the game. Money certainly isn't a motivator, in fact, it's more of a sacrifice - not that they'd ever let you know it.

Don't get us wrong, they're pretty handy on a footy field too.

Advertisement

Ralph Darling of Heartland XV in action during the match between Heartland XV and Fiji XV in 2018. Photo / Getty

Darling and Lash are pretty big on their code, pure and simple, it's in their blood. They love their mates and they love the relationships rugby of this nature brings - a unique combination of devotion and talent, you won't find it anywhere else.

They also don't mind throwing a bit of heat each other's way - that much will make itself blatantly clear by the end of this podcast.

The Heartland Championship could quite possibly be the purest form of the game in known existence, we mean that without an inch of hyperbole.

Get along to Eden Park this Saturday afternoon to see it for yourself.

Oh, and as a little bonus, we'll fill you in on the Stoked Podcast's trip to fashion week too, fair to say it was eventful. Get around James and Ralph, get around us and Stay Stoked!

In case you didn't know, we're coming at you with episode 71 of the series, (we know you knew, you're an intelligent Stoked listener). If this one tickles your fancy you can catch the backlog on Apple podcasts here, and iHeartRadio here.