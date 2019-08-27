World Cup selection is the most coveted of them all.

It's why those who today receive phone calls, prior to the 31-man All Blacks squad unveiling at Eden Park, will need time and space to process their immense disappointment.

For those on the cusp who miss the cut, it will be among the most difficult moments in their careers.

Many in New Zealand's knowledgeable rugby public could pick the vast majority of the All Blacks squad that seeks to capture a third straight crown but, at this juncture in particular, Steve Hansen plays his cards close to his chest and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Front-row:

Related articles:

Hookers:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Locks:

Loose forwards:

Halfbacks:

First five-eighths:

Outsides: