While the world's number on darts player competed in the New Zealand Darts Masters title in Hamilton, he decided to spend his spare time pranking an employee at Rebel Sport.

In a video, taken and shared by John McDonald, sport star Michael van Gerwen is seen "shopping for a dartboard" in the sports retail store.

Little did the employee know, he was planning on fooling the innocent staff member who was assisting van Gerwen in his venture.

The footage begins with McDonald asking what van Gerwen is looking for, to which he replies "a dartboard", while following the staff member.

"He wants the whole set, you know, with the darts inside and the board. The best one," McDonald is heard telling the assistant.

When they reach the dartboards, van Gerwen points and asks for the green one.

"Take it out, let's have a look," McDonald says.

The Rebel Sport employee continues to be helpful and pulls out a board and says she could take it to the counter for them.

And then she realises the face on the package belongs to the darts player in front of her.

The three of them then crack up laughing, while the employee tries to hide her embarrassment.

"Sorry, you've just been punked," McDonald says.

"Oh my God, this is so embarrassing," the staff member replies.

The video, which was posted last Thursday, has gone viral with many Professional Darts Facebook pages sharing it.

"Well played guysm, and good woman taking the humour in her stride," one person commented on the post.

Other pointed out that many Kiwis wouldn't recognise him, as darts is not a popular sport in New Zealand.

"No offence to the sportsman, however it is not like everyone watches darts. To be totally honest I would not have known who he was and so many more sportsmen out there, I would not recognise, so unsure why we would all assume she would have known," one person wrote.

Michael van Gerwen successfully defended his New Zealand Darts Masters title, crushing fellow Dutchman Raymond van Barneveld 8-1 in the final at Hamilton's Claudelands Arena on Sunday night.

The match was a repeat of last year's decider, as van Barneveld, in his final year on the world tour, attempted to win a first title in New Zealand after reaching the final for the third time in the tournament's five-year history.