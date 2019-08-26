You can, as the sporting mantra quoted by just about every modern player and coach of any code goes, only control what you can control.

The All Blacks' next big task will be at Eden Park on Wednesday – an announcement of their 31-player squad for Japan – and then they will attempt to get through their warm-up match against Tonga in Hamilton a week on Saturday with no serious casualties.

They can control the former, and there will be interest in particular regarding the inclusion or otherwise of one Liam Squire, but not the latter; injuries are part of the game but coach Steve Hansen could be forgiven for watching it with his hands over his eyes given what is around the corner.

Then to the big show, a World Cup defence, where they will attempt to win each pool match, starting with South Africa in Yokohama on September 21, in order to give themselves the best possible draw for their quarter-final (Scotland, preferably, rather than Ireland).

Advertisement

Hansen and company will be worried solely about their squad, their performances, what threats they can pose the opposition – in other words, what they can control. But while they may have been keeping an eye on the fortunes of the Irish ahead of a possible sudden-death clash in Tokyo, now a clear and present danger is looming in the form of England aided and abetted by a fit-again midfielder built like a dump truck called Manu Tuilagi.

Depending of course on the fortunes of both sides, and others, it's possible the All Blacks could play England in a World Cup semifinal, or perhaps a final.

Doubts may have been raised about the attacking prowess of the English when they battled their way to a 13-6 defeat to Wales in Cardiff recently (I'm putting my hand up here), but they were swept away by the incredible performance at Twickenham on Sunday when Eddie Jones' team thrashed Ireland 57-15.

A day before the Ashes heroics in Leeds which completely overshadowed their record win, England were relentless in the bright afternoon sunshine of Southwest London. They were direct, showed they are clearly well-coached, and, crucially, were alert to every attacking opportunity. Make no mistake - they will be a threat on the hard fields of Japan.

Ireland, by comparison, were heavy-legged and beaten to the punch all over the field. It would be dangerous to write them off on any level – and the suspicion is coach Joe Schmidt deliberately over-trained them before this fixture – but England will travel with a new sense of self belief.

And few of their personnel will imbue the squad with more confidence than Tuilagi, the centre who, as a 20-year-old, was one of the few stars for England at what for them was a shambolic 2011 World Cup.

The young man born in Moto'otua, Samoa, was the only player to catch fire in his side's quarter-final loss to France at Eden Park before he decided to dramatically douse the embers in the harbour near the Auckland ferry terminal after a post-tournament day out at Waiheke Island. He was fined $6075.

He has made other off-field mistakes, including not informing medical staff of the seriousness of a groin injury which then kept him out of the game for 15 months – and ruled him out of the 2015 tournament – but is now back on form and still only about 80 per cent fit according to coach Jones.

Advertisement

Tuilagi showed his true ability in 2012 when England beat Hansen's men at Twickenham in what was the All Blacks' final game of the year.

On Sunday against Ireland, Tuilagi, now 28, showed exactly what England have been missing recently; midfield power, the ability to make things happen, and a knack for scoring tries. There's something else too; his ability to inspire others.

"One of his greatest attributes is people like to play with him," Jones said. "It's scary if you have to mark him."

Tuilagi's triumphant return will not have gone unnoticed by the All Blacks.