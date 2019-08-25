A knighthood for Ben Stokes is being predicted after he put Australia to the sword with an extraordinary Ashes innings.

Stokes' unbeaten 135 at Headingley has the sports world in awe. The tributes flowed, particularly from ex-England cricketers, after he smashed the Australian attack to lead his country to a seemingly impossible victory.

Ladbrokes spokeswoman Jessica O'Reilly told the Sun: "A knighthood isn't out of the equation either, with punters becoming increasingly convinced he could soon become Sir Ben." He is quoted at 5/1 to become a knight.

Stokes, England's World Cup hero, has instantly roared past F1 ace Lewis Hamilton to become the odds on favourite to win the BBC sports personality of the year.

Advertisement

Among the cheerleaders were England footballer James Milner, and former England wicketkeeper Matt Prior who described the innings as absurd.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan called it the 'greatest knock of all time'.

Greatest knock of all time .... Must be .... @benstokes38 .... I LOVE YOU ....#Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 25, 2019

Vaughan also added the reaction from Geoff Boycott, the great opener best known for his acerbic remarks, said it all.

And former England captain/opener Alastair Cook, a radio commentator, said: "That is the most extraordinary innings ever, ever played by an Englishman."

The legendary England all rounder Ian Botham described Stokes as "the special one".

I’ve seen some remarkable cricket moments in my life but that is the best I’ve seen in over 50 years. @benstokes38 saved the Ashes and gave a magical inspirational innings. Even better than his World Cup performance.

Well done @ECB_cricket — Geoffrey Boycott (@GeoffreyBoycott) August 25, 2019

My highlight today was @GeoffreyBoycott jumping around the comms Box celebrating @benstokes38 💯 & England’s Win .. He might be forthright but he bloody loves Test Cricket being played properly & seeing special talents perform .. #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 25, 2019