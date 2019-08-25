Manchester United missed another penalty then conceded an injury-time goal to lose 2-1 at home to Crystal Palace in the English Premier League yesterday.

Five days after Paul Pogba had a penalty saved in a 1-1 draw at Wolves, Marcus Rashford regained spot-kick duties but struck his attempt against the post in the 70th minute, keeping United 1-0 down following Jordan Ayew's 32nd-minute goal.

Daniel James curled in a brilliant equaliser in the 89th minute, seemingly earning United a point at Old Trafford, only for Palace left back Patrick van Aanholt to squeeze a shot under the body of keeper David de Gea at the end of a counter-attack in the second minute of stoppage time.

Palace ended their scoring drought this season to earn a first win from their opening three matches. United have picked up four points from their first two games but put in their worst performance of the season.

"The first half was poor," United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. "In the first half-hour, you're feeling you're controlling it and maybe it seems too easy.

"We didn't really have that zip and urgency about us and they scored with the first chance. Just a long kick, it should never happen, that's poor defending. But in the second half, I thought we were excellent. We were pressing, pushing, creating chances, just not scoring. We didn't have that Midas touch."

United already sit five points back from league leaders Liverpool after the Merseysiders completed a comprehensive 3-1 win over Arsenal.

Mohamed Salah was just inside Arsenal's half when he collected the ball, befuddled David Luiz with a nonchalant jink and homed in on goal from the right wing.

The Liverpool star made the finish look easy, too, whipping the ball into the bottom corner.

With one of the best goals so far this season, Salah capped Liverpool's 3-1 win in a one-sided game between the league's top two teams.

Liverpool are the only side to end the third round of games with the maximum nine points. The Reds appear well set for another tilt at an English top-flight title they haven't won since 1990.

Elsewhere, at the fourth time of asking, Frank Lampard finally has a win as Chelsea manager.

Tammy Abraham scored twice and another young English player, Mason Mount, also netted in a 3-2 victory at Norwich City.

Lampard, Chelsea's all-time top scorer who took over from Maurizio Sarri this off-season, has shown faith in youth in his early weeks at the helm and was rewarded with the goals from Abraham and Mount.

Finland striker Teemu Pukki made it five goals in his first three games in the English top flight by scoring Norwich's second.

- AP