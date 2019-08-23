England had one of its worst ever performances as it was bowled out for 67 on day two of the third Ashes Test in Leeds.

Australia went to stumps with a 283-run lead and can wrap up the Ashes with a win at Headingley.

Here are all the talking points from the day's play.

BIGGEST VILLAIN IN ENGLAND SHAMBLES

In the midst of a horrendous English batting performance that created all kinds of history for the wrong reasons, the most stinging criticism was reserved for Ben Stokes.

After scoring a brilliant century at Lord's to give England a chance of winning the second Test, he quickly turned from hero to villain when he played the loosest shot of the home side's innings on day two at Headingley.

In a deep hole at 3/34 the situation called for calm heads but Stokes lost his when he slashed at a wide, full ball from James Pattinson, playing with his bat well away from his body.

The slips sink to their knees during the Ashes. Photo / Photosport

The mistake proved catastrophic as a thick edge flew to David Warner at first slip, who pouched the hot chance, and the all-rounder was torn to shreds for his brain fade.

England legend Geoff Boycott slammed Stokes, telling the BBC: "How do you play that shot? It was so wide he could hardly reach it. The mindset, it's a poor shot. That is poor thinking, poor batting."

TERRIBLE BATTING REACHES 131-YEAR LOW

The combined batting performances of Australia and England in the first innings in Leeds were worse than anything we've seen in a long time.

Four of Australia's top six batsmen made eight or fewer while for England only one man — Joe Denly (12) — made it into double figures.

The last time nine of the 12 batsmen making up both sides' top six scored between 0-9 in an Ashes Test was all the way back in 1887/88, according to cricket statistician Andy Zaltzman.

The top order was shocking so the lower order was never going to fare much better. All up, of the 20 batsmen to fall in both first innings, 16 of them were out for single digits.

That equals the all-time record for most single-figure scores in the first innings of a Test, reaching the mark set in a match between the West Indies and England in 1976.

ENGLISH EXPERIMENT BACKFIRES BADLY

Jason Roy's miserable summer continued when he was out for nine, flashing at a ball outside off stump and being caught in the slips.

In five innings he's scored 49 runs and the experiment with him at the top of the order appears to have run its course.

Roy earned his Test debut at Edgbaston on the back of an excellent World Cup campaign but he's found out the hard way there's a big difference between hitting the white ball and facing the red one.

The nature of his dismissals — playing at balls with hard hands he should be leaving — has been as concerning as his lack of runs and there are calls to either drop him altogether or at least slide him down the order.

Roy has played most of his first-class cricket in the middle order and plenty of people believe that's where he should stay in the whites because he's not cut out for facing the new ball in Test matches.

Roy's woes have heaped further pressure on captain Joe Root, who is batting at No. 3 despite preferring to come in at No. 4. The Yorkshire local has arrived at the crease early every innings and his form has been down, making just one half century for the series.

Root has faced a total of three deliveries in his past two innings as he recorded back-to-back ducks for the first time in his Test career. If England's best batsman can't succeed, what hope do the rest of his teammates have?

ANOTHER AUSSIE FACING THE AXE

Cameron Bancroft was dropped for the third Test and another Australian batsman is likely facing the axe for the next match in Manchester.

Usman Khawaja of Australia looks dejected. Photo / Getty

Steve Smith is expected to come back into the side but his replacement Marnus Labuschagne will surely keep his spot.

The 25-year-old scored a match-saving 59 after being parachuted into the second Test at Lord's, topscored in the first innings at Headingley with 74 and was strong again in the second dig, going into day three unbeaten on 53.

Travis Head scored 51 in Birmingham and a crucial 42 not out at Lord's so will be retained, meaning the battle is probably between Usman Khawaja and Matthew Wade.

Khawaja had a wretched home summer before scoring a century in the final Test against Sri Lanka in Canberra but has struggled in the UK, scoring 13, 40, 36, 2, 8 and 23.

Wade scored a century in Birmingham but mixed that with four scores below 10 before chipping in with 29 in the second innings of this Test.

There's also the possibility Khawaja may be promoted to open the batting and Marcus Harris will be dropped. Harris took Bancroft's place but couldn't capitalise on his return to Test cricket, dismissed for eight and 19.

Whatever option the selectors go for, someone is going to be extremely unlucky.

BOWLERS DESERVE A MENTION TOO

All the talk was about how abysmal England's batting was — and it really was abysmal — but Australia's bowlers are due some credit too.

After being left out of the first Test, Josh Hazlewood has done his best to prove to selectors they made a mistake and he sent his message loud and clear on Friday by taking 5/30 in 12.5 overs.

He starred in the first innings at Lord's, taking the first three wickets of the innings and he tormented England's batsmen again in Leeds. Hazlewood tempted Jason Roy into a terrible drive to have him caught at first slip for his first scalp then followed that up next over with an absolute beauty that angled in to Joe Root and seamed away just enough to catch the edge and send the England captain on his way for a second-ball duck.

Hazlewood had Jonny Bairstow edging to slip before lunch, Jos Buttler punched him to short cover and then the right-armer bowled Jack Leach to wrap up the innings.

Pat Cummins used the short ball to good effect as all three of his wickets came from bouncers. Rory Burns and Chris Woakes gloved sharp, rising deliveries down the leg side and Jofra Archer left his bat up in the air when he tried to duck underneath one, giving Tim Paine an easy catch.

James Pattinson was only needed for five overs but made the most of his short burst, building up pressure before Ben Stokes and Joe Denly chased wide deliveries to be caught behind.