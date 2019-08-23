Jofra Archer insisted he does not need to bowl at 145km/h or above to help England to victory in the Ashes, as he described how he deliberately eased off the pace during his sensational six-wicket haul against Australia.

The 24-year-old dominated the opening day's play with figures of six for 45 without getting near to his previous 154.6km/h speeds of the second test.

It later emerged that England's new star man had arrived 20 minutes later than his teammates at Headingley after traffic problems led him to leave his car in a nearby rugby field.

However, Archer said he was always "pretty relaxed" about leading the onslaught in which he returned the best figures at Headingley since Darren Gough in 1998.

"I don't need to bowl a lot of balls in the warm-up," he said. "I actually don't think I need to bowl in the warm-up at all."

His brilliant figures, and combination of speeds, prompted a stunned David Warner to compare Archer with the great South African fast bowler Dale Steyn. "That was world-class bowling at its best," Warner said.

Archer is looking forward to a rest, but said he has felt few aches and pains after his bowling salvos in the second and third tests. He thanked the English support for making him a cult hero.

"The support is heart-warming," Archer said. "Whenever I walk to my mark everyone cheers. When we get a wicket it's that much more support. It's nice to feel welcomed and appreciated."

England sources said Archer had got stuck in traffic as he drove alone from the team's Leeds hotel. However, Archer said there was never any danger of him missing the toss. "Actually, I was early but there was a one-way street so I ended up having to park in the car park behind the rugby field," he said.

Of his bowling display, he confirmed the conditions had allowed him to ease off. "I don't need to run in and bowl 90mph every spell to get wickets," he said.

"It's shown that today. There will be times in test matches you have to focus on hitting your length. There will be times to ramp it up as well, but you don't have to go into it every innings."

Archer took five wickets in the final session to reverse the fortunes of the home side, after they were in danger of wasting ideal bowling conditions. He said: "This wasn't a wicket where you had to run in and bowl 90mph. It was a bit softer on top, a bit of swing and nip."

Archer said his performances had not come as a surprise as "it's the same thing" as playing on familiar grounds with his county, Sussex.

Warner's comparison with Steyn's bowling style was "really flattering", he added.

Warner again had to put up with a barrage of boos over his part in "Sandpapergate", but said he had learned to relish the wind-ups. He said England's bowling had been "incredible". Of Archer, he said: "It's a bit like how Dale Steyn with the new ball tried to just use the conditions and then sort of ramp it up when they need to. That was world class bowling at its best."

Only 52.1 overs were possible as the weather wrecked the first half of the day, but with Warner's dicey 61 and Marnus Labuschagne's battling 74 the only knocks of any note, Australia were skittled out for 179.

Of the booing aimed in his direction by England fans, Warner, one of the trio back from a one-year ban, said: "They are allowed to do want they want. They pay to come in and watch cricket and are allowed to carry on if they want. If they carry on too much they get evicted. For us, we just worry about what we have to do.

"It's hard enough trying to hit a swinging and seaming ball rather than worry about what the crowd are doing."