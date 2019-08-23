In a first for New Zealand, Herald Premium, in association with Sky TV, will bring you exclusive live action of Saturday's South Island 1st XV rugby final between Nelson College and Christchurch Boys' High School.

To watch the full match, you must be a Sky or Premium subscriber.

If you're not a NZ Herald Premium subscriber, sign here - nzherald.co.nz/subscribe.

Kickoff is at 12.40pm on Saturday.

Advertisement

NZME managing editor Shayne Currie said the collaboration with Sky TV was an exciting move - and the start of more content partnerships between the two companies.

"We have much in common when it comes to a proud history of sport broadcasting - this is a wonderful opportunity to bring more sports content and expert analysis to even wider audiences."

Christchurch Boys' Ben Hassall in action earlier this season. Photo / Photosport

Nelson College's Taya Brown. Photo / Supplied

Can Christchurch turn it around?

Christchurch Boys' backline will have to move up quick as a line and then crowd the ball carriers to cut off all options for Nelson's dangerous offloads.

Sometimes you will see Nelson lock Daniel Dixon in the mix with the backs because of his pace and this will need to be watched closely by the Christchurch defensive line.

Christchurch Year 12 locks Jamie Hannah and Fabian Holland are also very athletic and will both be very important for their side.

They both have great workrates and speed – Hannah offers great ability in the air while Holland has ridiculous strength.

Prop Ben Lopas and hooker Claden Pirihi bring a lot of experience and knowledge that will need to be called on throughout this game.

Advertisement

Lopas' running is going to be crucial with help from support runners as well as he breaks up the field.

Pirihi just has that classic work ethic around his core roles and the rucks, which they really need to win.

If Max Hughes and Ollie Lewis play like the superstars they are in 1st XV rugby, Christchurch will have a good chance at winning this game.