The one thing All Blacks legend Dan Carter is most looking forward to when he retires is spending more time with his family.

And back in New Zealand after having surgery on his neck, Carter has had the chance to spent time with his three sons, taking his eldest Marco, to his first All Blacks test on the weekend.

Speaking to Seven Sharp, Carter was excited to have finally taken his son to a game and spoke on the struggles around balancing family and sporting life.

"Three boys, it's full on – It's a madhouse," Carter said. "I took Marco our oldest son to his first All Blacks game on the weekend so that was cool.

"It's great being around and doing special things like that with the boys, which I haven't been able to do a lot of to be honest."

Dan Carter in action. Photo / Getty

Carter played 112 tests for the All Blacks before calling time on his international career in 2015 and joining French rugby club Racing 92.

Last year, Carter joined Kobe Kobelco Steelers and is due to play at least one more season in the Japanese Top League before hanging his boots for good.

Not ruling out playing on after his current contract expires though, Carter said family life would play a huge role in his decision.

"The beauty is you can't play rugby forever," he said. "As much as I'd love to, I'll be able to return to a bit of normality soon."

Meanwhile, Carter's new documentary is set to be released next week and promises to provide exclusive insight into the All Black legend's private life.

It follows Carter's career journey all the way from rural New Zealand to his time in the global spotlight as "the greatest number 10 of all time".

It features interviews with fellow rugby stars like Richie McCaw, Jonny Wilkinson and Beauden Barrett, as well as Carter's wife Honor and the rest of their family.