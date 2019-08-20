The Warriors have some notable names returning from injury for their clash with the Sharks on Saturday night (5:00pm NZT).

Although their season is all but over, after the disappointing 42-6 loss to the Roosters on Sunday, the return of Issac Luke and David Fusitu'a will strengthen the team.

Centre Patrick Herbert also returns, and will add some attacking strike to the backline.

The Auckland team only has pride to play for, as their finals prospects disappeared with the result last weekend, unless some kind of miracle unfolds over the next three weeks.

But the squad need to end the season on a high, with some decent performances required to leave a positive impression of what has been a disappointing season.

Luke has been sorely missed, and is the club's only frontline hooker with Nathaniel Roache and Karl Lawton on the sidelines.

Jazz Tevaga did an admirable job against the Sea Eagles and worked hard, but the importance of the dummy half role in the modern game means it is difficult to play without a specialist.

Luke returns from a controversial three-match suspension, after being charged with a grade two offence for a dangerous throw against the Eels.

Fusitu'a makes his comeback from a hamstring injury which has kept him out of the club's last five matches, after an injury suffered in the captain's run before the match against Cronulla in Wellington.

Herbert hasn't played at NRL level for almost two months as he recovered from a hamstring complaint.

He was out for five weeks before returning via the Canterbury Cup side in the last two rounds, as coach Stephen Kearney preferred other options at right centre.

Herbert comes in for Gerard Beale, who broke the patella in his left knee in Sunday's loss at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Makeshift hooker Tevaga reverts to his usual role at loose forward and rookie Adam Pompey makes way for Fusitu'a.

With Tevaga at loose forward, Lachlan Burr replaces Ligi Sao on the interchange where he joins Bunty Afoa, Sam Lisone and Kodi Nikorima.

The Warriors have stayed on in Sydney this week to prepare for the match with the Sharks.

The match will be prop Agnatius Paasi's 99th career appearance leaving him on track to bring up his century in the final home game of 2019 against the Rabbitohs on August 30. Nikorima will play his 98th match this week.

The Warriors lie 12th on the ladder on 19 points while the Sharks are eighth on 22 points after an 18-12 win over the Dragons

In the 39 previous meetings between the two sides, the Warriors have 17 wins to Cronulla's 22, having won the most recent encounter 19-18 in the capital last month.

They're 6-13 behind in away clashes.