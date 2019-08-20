World No. 24 Amanda Anismova will not play at the US Open after her father and longtime coach Konstantin Anisimov was found dead on Tuesday (AEST), ESPN reports.

The 17-year-old, who has surged up the rankings this year after making the fourth round at the Australian Open and the semi-finals at the French Open, where she lost to Australia's Ash Barty, is yet to comment on the situation.

Amanda Anisimova smiles as her father Konstantin jokes in her marathon quarter finals. Photo / Getty

But her agent confirmed to ESPN's Alyssa Roenigk the devastating news. The cause of death is unknown. "I am heartbroken for Amanda, Olga, Maria and the entire Anisimova family," Roenigk tweeted. "The worst kind of news to have to report."

Konstantin, wife Olga and their oldest daughter Maria moved to the US from Russia in 1998. Anisimova was born in New Jersey three years later and under her father's guidance rose up the WTA ranks.

She defeated fellow rising star Cori "Coco" Gauff in the US Open junior girls final two years ago and is the youngest member of the WTA's top 100.