The inclusion of unconventional sports in future Olympics is creating a new breed of aspiring medalist. Sergey Chernyshev, a break dancer known as Bumblebee, is one of them.

Russian break-dancers these days, they don't know how easy they have it.

Sergey Chernyshev, 39, was reminiscing recently about starting out as a young B-boy in Voronezh. That was in the mid-1990s, before the internet shrank the world and the city still seemed a universe away from the wellsprings of hip-hop culture. Chernyshev's only lifelines then were the VHS tapes that trickled in from the West.

"Someone would get a tape from

