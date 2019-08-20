Noeline Taurua will remain in charge of the Silver Ferns for their next two international campaigns.

Following an announcement that Taurua will not be extending her contract with Australia's Sunshine Coast Lightning, Netball New Zealand has confirmed the World-Cup winning coach will instead guide the Silver Ferns in October's Constellation Cup and January's Northern Quad Series.

The Ferns' gold medal performance at the Netball World Cup in Liverpool was New Zealand's first title in 16 years.

Taurua at the helm proved a remarkable turn in form for the Ferns who were ranked fourth heading into the July tournament.

Taurua said it had been an amazing journey with the Silver Ferns over the past 12 months and she wanted to ensure the systems, culture, performance and overall improvements that were gained during this time is consolidated and continues to grow and develop through to next year's Quad Series.

New Zealand's Laura Langman lifts the Netball World Cup trophy. Photo / Getty

"I've been fully committed to both the Silver Ferns Netball World Cup campaign and Sunshine Coast Lightning in the Australian Suncorp Super Netball competition," she said.

"For family reasons, I have made the difficult decision that it is time for me to step back from full time coaching duties at Lightning and return home to New Zealand. My family and I have had the most amazing time living on the Sunshine Coast and being part of the Lightning family, but now feels like the right time.

"It has been an absolute privilege to coach the Silver Ferns and work with such a special group of people. I need to take the time to settle back home and contemplate where the next journey will take my family and I."

She will take time after the Quad Series in England in January to contemplate her next steps.

Netball New Zealand Chief Executive Jennie Wyllie said she was thrilled to have Taurua continue in the role as head coach of the Silver Ferns.

"She has shown she is one of the best in the game in what she has achieved over the past year," Wyllie said.

"Obviously we'd love for Noeline to remain in the head coaching role but that is a long-term commitment that only she can make.

"We must also pay tribute to the Sunshine Coasting Lightning in what has been a unique position for us and working with Noeline in a dual role. It shows the respect that the netball community has for Noeline."

Taurua will name a Silver Ferns team in early September for the Constellation Cup, played as part of the Cadbury Netball Series, with the first Test against the Diamonds on October 13 at the Horncastle Arena in Christchurch before heading to Spark Arena in Auckland on October 16.