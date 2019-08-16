Steve Smith is able to play shots few others in the world can.

Whether it's whipping balls from outside off stump through the leg side or leaning back and flaying balls through cover, he has a skill set most mortals can't compete with.

But even when he's not playing shots, Smith manages to entertain.

The former Aussie captain is known for his overly-enthusiastic leaves but he took things to another level on day three at Lord's.

He was only at the crease for a short while, moving to 13 off 40 balls before play was called off because of rain with the Aussies in trouble at 4/80 in reply to England's first innings of 258 all out. But there's always something happening when Smith's in the middle.

Wielding his bat like a lightsaber, the 30-year-old's leaves were more exaggerated than usual. After a couple of bizarre deliveries facing Chris Woakes, he swished his bat down vertically and on one occasion he shuffled down the pitch, side-on, after watching a ball go past his off stump.

We're used to weirdness from Smith but this was extreme, even for him.

"He's upped the level of fidgetiness," former England captain David Gower said in commentary for Sky Sports.

A compilation of leaves, shown in the video player at the top of this article, certainly made for interesting viewing during the frustrating rain delay.

The Twittersphere lit up as cricket fans made light of Smith's unique approach.

Steve Smith is George Michael from AD in every way. Right down to the... #Ashes pic.twitter.com/ltfnUEeM0u — Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) August 16, 2019

This is such a great, informative video compilation of Steve Smith leaving the ball. pic.twitter.com/PC6mtWnjrH — Ahmer Naqvi (@karachikhatmal) August 16, 2019

Steve Smith leaving the ball is one of the funniest things you’ll see in cricket 😂💃🏻 #Ashes #flare — Megan Schutt (@megan_schutt) August 16, 2019

Steve Smith leaves > Steve Smith shots — Osman Samiuddin (@OsmanSamiuddin) August 16, 2019

Smith leaving the ball in exaggerated manner is almost like his brain compensating for the fact he has stopped himself from playing at it but still wants to swish the bat. It's a little reward for self-denial #Ashes19 — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) August 16, 2019

My theory: this is all data. Smith has a different leave for every shot he's just decided not to play. His drive leave, his hook leave. Study these leaves and a kind of Da Vinci code to reading his mind and unravelling his batting lies within. Can someone do this, thanks https://t.co/wj2P39zziV — Barney Ronay (@barneyronay) August 16, 2019

We had plenty of chances to appreciate Smith's one-of-a-kind leaves because of England's new plan to the world's best batsman. After he cracked twin centuries in the first Test at Edgbaston, all the talk has been about how to get him out.

England tried everything in the series opener — bowling straight, bowling wide, stacking the leg side field and stacking the off side, but nothing worked as Smith marked his return to Test cricket from his year-long ball tampering ban in style.

There was a noticeable shift in tactics from the hosts in London as their fast bowlers consistently bowled outside off stump, trying to starve Smith of his favoured clips through the leg side.

According to CricViz, only six per cent of deliveries he faced on day three would have hit the stumps as the Poms persisted with a fifth-stump line to try and tempt him into playing a loose stroke.

Smith resisted, preferring to leave rather than slash outside off stump but the change in approach comes after England captain Joe Root admitted pre-match he wasn't patient enough with his plans for Australia's most important player in Birmingham.

"You're always looking at different ways how you can try and get someone out," Root said the day before the second Test started.

"I think maybe one thing that we could have done slightly better, me personally as captain, was stick to a plan for a little bit longer and give it a chance to work a little bit more.

"He did play well, but I think it was 18 times early on in that first innings he played and missed, so it could have been very different.

"In some ways, that's a sign that plans are working.

"We've just got to be a little bit more patient with it.

"I think it's very important that whatever way we decide to go, we're confident it's going to work and back our ability to execute it well."