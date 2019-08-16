The All Blacks won't take to the Eden Park pitch angry at what the Wallabies did to them at Perth last weekend, but they have put pressure on themselves to up the intensity from the first whistle – an attitude that should show in their defence.

Skipper Kieran Read, asked if he was "prickly" this week following the record 47-26 loss at Optus Stadium agreed that he was at times but that turning to rage wouldn't achieve much. Missing 20 tackles in the first 20 minutes was uncharacteristic for this side and it's here that the All Blacks will want to make a statement early in the Bledisloe Cup decider.

Red mist won't help. The game was in the balance before Scott Barrett was red-carded for his shoulder charge on Michael Hooper and the All Blacks can't afford similar indiscretions tomorrow.

"These moments are built for us as All Blacks and the way you respond is crucial [but] you can't just throw your eggs in that basket," Read said of using anger to fuel the team's response. "We're a team that backs ourselves and our ability to perform. That comes about through our skill and ability to put pressure on teams in certain areas.

"Our discipline and our ability to defend early" were the keys, he said, adding that if the All Blacks got their mental approach right the physical side would follow.

Kieran Read has demanded a response from the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

"This group is hurting and that's how it should be. We've got a chance to rectify that and we're excited by that.

"It's why you play the game; to be thrust into those situations where you stand up or go home.

"We certainly need to improve, and the areas are probably around the field rather than at set piece," he said of his pack, physically dominated in Perth like they were a week earlier by the Boks in Wellington. "The guys know that and we've done a bit of work this week on how we can improve it."

Wings Sevu Reece and George Bridge, who have played one and three tests respectively, have been told to back their instincts and enjoy themselves, an attitude that has served them well at the Crusaders alongside No 8 Read.

"They're super excited," Read said after his side trained under a grey Auckland sky. "They are young guys who I guess don't carry too much baggage and just want to go out there and play footy. They've done the job at Super level. The opportunity is massive for them and I know they're pretty calm and clear.

"It's where we need to be as a team – back our abilities to play footy and those two blokes will certainly run hard if they get the chance."