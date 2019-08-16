There is plenty on the line for both the All Blacks and Wallabies at Eden Park in the second Bledisloe Cup test. Here are 10 points that could go a long way in determining the winner.

Five reasons the All Blacks will (probably) win

Eden Park

The All Blacks haven't lost at Eden Park since 1994, and Australia hasn't won at the ground in 33 years. If there was ever a team to feed off of a home field advantage, it's the All Blacks when playing at Eden Park.

History

In 165 matches between the two sides, New Zealand has won 114. You have to go all the way back to the 2001 Tri Nations to find the last time the Wallabies claimed back-to-back wins over the All Blacks.

Pressure

You know what they say: pressure makes diamonds.

Opportunity is everything

This is the All Blacks' penultimate test before the World Cup, but it's also the last time they'll play before the World Cup squad is announced. The midfield is still a puzzle, and there will be some tough choices to make in the front row and in the backline. On the wings, Sevu Reece and George Bridge have been handed golden opportunities to make a lasting impression on the selectors, while Sonny Bill Williams will start in the midfield looking to show he's fit and ready to go. They'll all be eyeing a big performance.

Pride

If all the records and historic data aren't enough to spur the hosts on, the simple matter of not wanting to see the Australians make off with the Bledisloe Cup surely will. Steve Hansen has said the Bledisloe is second only to the World Cup in their plans this year, so you can bet that they won't want to see it going to Australian shores.

Richie Mo'unga in action against the Wallabies. Photo / Photosport

What do the Wallabies have going for them?

Momentum

If you're a believer in momentum, you'll know it's firmly on the side of one team. On the back of their biggest ever win over the All Blacks, the Wallabies will come surging into Eden Park with the belief they can take the Bledisloe back home.

Nothing to lose, everything to gain

They'll have plenty of people cheering them on and hoping they win, but there will be very few who actually expect them to. The Wallabies have nothing to prove and everything to gain from this fixture.

Pressure (part II)

Pressure is a sword – and sometimes you find yourself on the pointy end. The Wallabies will be hoping that's the case for the All Blacks.

Nic White

The kid is a threat. His selection ahead of Will Genia in the No 9 jersey last week out was questioned by some but he put any doubts to rest with his performance. You can bet he'll get right back to scurrying from the back of the ruck to test the All Blacks defence, and if he can cut through them as easily as he did last week it could spell problems for the All Blacks.

Continuity, or lack thereof

Weekly changes to the All Blacks' match day squad doesn't allow the players out there to form reliable combinations. Using the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe matches as World Cup trials is something that has to be done, but could be costly for the All Blacks in the short term.