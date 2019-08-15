The Silver Ferns will finally have a chance to celebrate their Netball World Cup win with fans.

A reception at Parliament will be held on August 26 for the world champion Silver Ferns, who defeated Australia 52-51 in the grand final last month in Liverpool.

The public have also been invited to join the celebrations and catch a glimpse of the World Cup trophy.

Minister for Sport and Recreation Grant Robertson said the reception will provide an opportunity for the public to celebrate the Silver Ferns' victory and interact with the team.

"Like many New Zealanders, I was on the edge of my seat watching the final, which was one of the best sporting showdowns ever seen," he said.

"I am delighted that we are able to bring the team together and provide the New Zealand public with an opportunity to show their pride and appreciation.

New Zealand's Laura Langman lifts the trophy with her team mates after winning the Netball World Cup. Photo / Getty

"A Parliamentary reception is a fitting way to honour and celebrate the team's extraordinary achievement, and I would urge Wellingtonians and visitors alike to join us."

Netball New Zealand CEO Jennie Wyllie said it was a great privilege to have the Silver Ferns and management acknowledged with a Parliamentary reception.

"We are delighted to have the opportunity to bring our wider team together to be recognised for their outstanding achievements, and it's extra special for our fans, who have stuck by us on this ride, to have the chance to share in celebrating gold."

Silver Ferns coaching staff Noeline Taurua and Deb Fuller, along with the majority of players will be present.

Veteran Maria Folau and captain Laura Langman will be the only Silver Ferns to miss the event as they are still on contract with the Adelaide Thunderbirds and the Sunshine Coast Lightning in Australia.

Silver Ferns and the Netball World Cup in Wellington

Monday 26 August

12.00pm to 1.00pm

Parliament Forecourt