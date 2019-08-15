The Wallabies have kept the same formula for their Bledisloe Cup clash against the All Blacks, except for one enforced change with lock Adam Coleman coming in for injured Rory Arnold.

The loss of Arnold to a hand injury during the Wallabies' 47-26 win in Perth last week, has been described as a "giant blow" by Aussie media.

The 2.08m lock has been one of the Wallabies' in-form players this year, but his absence presents the opportunity for his replacement Coleman to make his World Cup case.

Rory Arnold tackled by Scott Barrett. Photo / AP

Breakdown specialist David Pocock also continues to be sidelined, having not fully recovered in time from a persistent calf issue.

Advertisement

Michael Cheika's continuity ahead of the World Cup is a contrast to four years ago when the Aussie coach made wholesale changes to his side after beating the All Blacks 27-19 in Sydney.

Rob Simmons, Liam Wright and Adam Ashley-Cooper are the additions in three changes to the bench.

The Wallabies will look to claim the Bledisloe Cup for the first time since 2003, and will need to break their 33-year hoodoo at Eden Park to do so.

Wallabies: Kurtley Beale, Marika Koroibete, James O'Connor, Samu Kerevi, Reece Hodge, Christian Lealiifano, Nic White, Isi Naisarani, Michael Hooper (c), Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Adam Coleman, Izack Rodda, Allan Alaalatoa, Tolu Latu, Scott Sio. Reserves: Folau Fainga'a, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Rob Simmons, Liam Wright, Will Genia, Matt Toomua, Adam Ashley-Cooper.