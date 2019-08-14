Ukrainian diver Oleksii Sereda has stunned the world with an incredible result to take out the European Diving Championships 10m platform gold medal in his hometown of Kiev.

With his penultimate dive, he scored 91.20 with an armstand back 2 somersault 1.5 twist free, in a near flawless dive.

He then scored 81.60 with his final dive to take out the championship by 14 points.

Did we mention he is just 13 years old?

He becomes the youngest champion in the competition's history, beating British over-achiever Tom Daley, who won his first European title in 2018 at 13 years, 10 months.

Sereda is three months younger.

"I'm happy that I could finish on the first place. My third dive was not that good but the others were satisfying," he said.

"I wouldn't say I was not nervous before the competition, if you see differently then you saw it wrong. I was just as nervous as everyone else, I just kept thinking on my dives, wanted to keep my focus and close out any chance to commit any mistakes.

"The first time I've competed with senior divers was at the World Championships and now here at these Europeans, but this did not affect my preparations and my performance. I just try to do my job the best possible and do not really care of the results. But of course, I am happy that I could win, it's very nice."

To make us all feel like we've achieved nothing with our lives, Sereda finished fourth at the World Championships in Gwangju last month.

And we should get used to seeing his name up in lights with divers eligible for an Olympic berth at the age of 14 with his win securing his place at Tokyo 2020.

He just makes the cut, turning 14 in December.

"We expected him to medal but gold is unbelievable," Ukrainian Diving Federation sports manager Yaro Tokmachov said.

"When everyone realised he'd become European champion they all went crazy. There was a huge celebration."

But the Ukrainian Diving Federation is also worried about exposing him too soon.

"He's still a child," Tokmachov told Sport Today. "Now it's very important to manage all things around him properly because he's become very popular in Ukraine and around the world.

"His subscribers on Instagram and other social media is growing like crazy. It's very important how he and his parents behave now.

"The strategy of his coaching and management are some of the many important things we need to take care of."

Sereda went to swim at the age of six but an early coach recognised his talent for how he enters the water and introduced him to diving.