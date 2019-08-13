All Blacks star Aaron Smith and his partner Teagan Voykovich have shared a "beautiful" photo of their pregnancy.

Voykovich posted a photo of the couple together while showcasing her third trimester baby bump.

"One of the most magical things in this world," Voykovich wrote on Instagram. "Lucky to be doing this with you."

The post recieved positive reactions from Voykovich's followers, with many praising the "beautiful" photo.

The couple announced that they were expecting a baby in March.

Smith and Voykovich, who live in Dunedin, recently went into business together, opening a gym which focused on what is known as F45 training.

In April, Smith signed a new two-year deal with NZR and his Super Rugby side through to 2021.

30-year-old Smith made his All Blacks debut in 2012 and has been a mainstay in the national side ever since, playing 82 tests to date. He made his Highlanders debut in 2011 and has played 129 times for the side.