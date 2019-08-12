Israel Folau deleted and then revived his social media accounts one day before his legal fight gets underway against Rugby Australia.

Yesterday Folau's Twitter or Instagram accounts were shut down before returning back to life overnight.

The Former Wallabies star had his multimillion-dollar contract torn up by Rugby Australia over a social media post in which he paraphrased a Bible passage, saying "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolaters" would go to hell unless they repented.

View this post on Instagram

Those that are living in Sin will end up in Hell unless you repent. Jesus Christ loves you and is giving you time to turn away from your sin and come to him. _______________ Now the works of the flesh are manifest, which are these , adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lasciviousness, idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies, envyings, murders, drunkenness, revelings, and such like: of the which I tell you before, as I have also told you in time past, that they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God. Galatians 5:19‭-‬21 KJV _______________ Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost. Acts 2:38 KJV _______________ And the times of this ignorance God winked at; but now commandeth all men every where to repent: Acts 17:30 KJV _______________

A post shared by Israel Folau (@izzyfolau) on

According to The Daily Telegraph, Folau was told if he took down his controversial Instagram post it would be deemed as remorseful and would have potentially downgraded his code of conduct breach from "high level" to a low or mid-level breach.

Despite the advice Folau chose not to remove the post, which remained on his Instagram page until Monday afternoon.

Israel Folau has deleted his Instagram account.
After the two parties failed to reach an agreement at a mediation hearing at the Fair Work Commission on June 28, Folau announced he was launching legal action against his former employers in RA and the NSW Waratahs for unfair dismissal.

"I confirm I have commenced court proceedings against Rugby Australia and NSW Waratahs. Thank you to those who have supported me over this journey — it has meant so much to Maria and me. God bless," Folau wrote in a Twitter post.

The committed Christian argues he was unfairly dismissed on religious grounds. Folau, 30, is seeking $10 million in damages from RA and wants his contract reinstated.

The Australian reports his legal team insists he should still be playing for the Waratahs and the Wallabies, including in the upcoming Rugby World Cup.

"His form and natural talent suggests he would continue to be a star player for both teams," the unfair termination claim says, per The Australian.

More than 20,000 people have donated about $2.2 million to help fund Folau's legal battle via a campaign page set up by the Australian Christian Lobby. The ACL effort replaced an earlier campaign on GoFundMe, which was taken down by the platform for breaching its service guidelines.