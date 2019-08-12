Rafael Nadal and Bianca Andreescu reign supreme in Canada.

This week on the 'Game Set and match tennis podcast' we wrap the two big Canadian ATP and WTA tournament's in Montreal and Toronto.

Radio Sport tennis commentator Matt Brown is joined by Tennis New Zealand High Performance Manager Simon Rea and we hear from Nadal after successfully defending a hard court title for the first time in his career.

Andreescu first made her mark as a qualifier reaching the final of Auckland's ASB Classic in January and now she's won her second WTA Premier title following her success in Indian Wells in March.

The 19 year old was leading Serena Williams 3-1 in the first set when the American pulled out with back spasms. We hear from both finalists. We also look at what Kiwis have been doing around the world.