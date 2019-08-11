The All Blacks will retain the number one spot in World Rugby have England ended Wales' 14-test unbeaten run overnight.

Eddies Jones' experimental side impressed in a 33-19 victory at Twickenham. A victory for Wales would have seen Warren Gatland's side leapfrog the All Blacks into top spot in the World Rankings following the Wallabies' 47-26 victory over New Zealand in Perth.

The defeat means the All Blacks will stay number one, a position they have held since late 2009.

England and Wales score three tries apiece but it was the boot of George Ford that proved vital, finishing the game with 15 points.

Advertisement

Billy Vunipola, Joe Cokanasiga and Luke Cowan-Dickie all crossed over for England in the first half as they led 21-7 at the break. Wales brought it back to a seven-point game with second half tries to George North and Alan Wyn Jones before England closed out the win.

"Some people mentioned (going No 1) yesterday. It's a nice accolade in terms of being No 1 in the world but the biggest prize is in a couple of months' time in Japan. Whoever wins the World Cup will be No 1," Gatland said after the loss.

More to come...