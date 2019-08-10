How the players rated in the All Blacks' loss to the Wallabies.

All Blacks

Beauden Barrett - 7

The kick-happy fullback's execution was lacking off the boot, but his running game was dangerous and he was defensively sound.

Ben Smith - 6

No one can fault Smith's effort, but his impact was minimal on attack. He got stuck in defensively with a high tackle count.

Jack Goodhue - 5

After an opening 10 minutes where nothing went right, he atoned by setting up a try. Left early with a hamstring injury.

Anton Lienert-Brown - 8

Did everything he could to lift the All Blacks on attack with some searching runs. Scored an opportunist try.

Rieko Ioane - 5

Struggled to get involved, but took the opportunity to strike when he got it. Missed more tackles than he made.

Richie Mo'unga - 8

Showed a strong running game and read the match well, making the right play more often than not. Worked hard on defence.

Aaron Smith - 6

A constant presence around the ruck, his ball distribution was crisp and fast. Conceded a couple of turnovers.

Kieran Read - 8

Did important work early while his teammates were slow out of the gates; seemed to pop up everywhere on defence.

Sam Cane - 9

Showed time after time he's probably the last all Black you want to run at. Made plenty of strong tackles and missed zero.

Ardie Savea - 7

Brought a mixed bag to Perth. Conceded a few penalties, but caused the Wallabies some problems with ball in hand.

Sam Whitelock - 7

Got through plenty of work at the breakdown, and was a leader on defence with a massive tackle count.

Scott Barrett - 1

Made little impact on the match before being shown a red card for a reckless tackle on Michael Hooper.

Owen Franks - 5

Was outworked at scrum time but got into his work at the breakdown and in the trenches on defence.

Dane Coles - 5

Had a few lapses on defence early but atoned with a high tackle count.

Joe Moody - 5

Much the same as Franks, Moody worked hard across the park but was outplayed by his opposite number.

Reserves: Codie Taylor - 5, Atu Moli - 7, Angus Ta'avao - 7, Patrick Tuipulotu - 6, Matt Todd - 6, TJ Perenara - 5, Ngani Laumape - 7, George Bridge - 5.

Wallabies

Kurtley Beale - 8

Wasn't the most involved, but he caught the All Blacks napping a couple of times, especially late in the piece.

Marika Koroibete - 10

Sent some early warning shots out wide, showing his speed and deft kicking touch. Caused problems at every opportunity.

James O'Connor - 8

His selection was questioned by many, but he silenced the critics with a damaging running game.

Samu Kerevi - 7

Worked some nice plays with his wingers, and ran with intent. Got greedy and bombed a try, but was otherwise good.

Reece Hodge - 9

Chewed through the metres with ball in hand and was a reliable exit option; was rewarded with a double.

Christian Lealiifano - 7

Was a steady presence in the middle for the Wallabies and had a perfect night from the tee.

Nic White - 9

Distributed the ball superbly from the breakdown, made great decisions and ran like a terrier.

Isi Naisarani - 6

It wasn't a memorable night for the No 8. His work was mostly done in the gritty areas as the backs benefitted.

Michael Hooper - 6

Had a number of handling errors but was as damaging as ever at the breakdown and defensively.

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto - 8

Ran the ball with plenty of intent, got through plenty of work across the park and was rewarded with a try.

Rory Arnold - 6

Had an effective night defensively, stepped up when called into the attacking game and was a strong lineout option.

Izack Rodda - 7

Conceded a penalty but more than made up for it across the park. Put his hand up on attack and muscled up on defence.

Allan Alaalatoa - 7

Made some damaging tackles, anchored a strong Wallabies scrum and put his hand up on attack.

Tolu Latu - 6

A solid performance from the Wallabies hooker. He did all that was required of him at set pieces and then some.

Scott Sio - 7

Got the better of his counterpart at the set piece, tackled well and was active in the gritty areas of the game.

Reserves: Folau Fainga'a - 7, James Slipper - 6, Taniela Tupou - 7, Adam Coleman - 7, Luke Jones - 5, Will Genia - 6, Matt To'omua - 6, Tom Banks - 5.