The All Blacks may have another injury concern.

Centre Jack Goodhue left the field with an upper leg injury in the opening quarter of the Bledisloe Cup clash in Perth tonight.

Goodhue was left to sit on the sidelines with an icepack on his right leg after being replaced by Ngani Laumape.

The All Blacks will be hoping it isn't another serious injury after Brodie Retallick suffered a shoulder dislocation against South Africa last month.

The All Blacks will name their Rugby World Cup squad at the end of the month.