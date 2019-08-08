The tennis world is in a spin over some cheeky comments from Canadian star Eugenie Bouchard that have overshadowed the on-court action at the Rogers Cup.

Bouchard was a first-round loser when she was drawn against close friend and fellow Canadian Bianca Andreescu, but she was a winner as far as the internet was concerned after her eyebrow-raising social media game over the past 24 hours.

At a time when the 25-year-old's future has never been more clouded, it's undeniable that she has her priorities in perfect alignment.

According to a cheeky image posted by Bouchard on Thursday morning, those priorities begin with the shapely form of her backside.

After falling to Andreescu in a rollercoaster 4-6 6-1 6-4 showdown on a sold out centre court in Toronto, Bouchard posted an image of herself embracing Andreescu at the net, immediately after the teenage star's victory.

Like a bear to honey, she couldn't resist admiring her famous derriere.

"It was SO fun to play you in Canada," Bouchard wrote on Instagram.

"Happy that you're back. ps — our butts look gooood here."

Andreescu was certainly in agreement, responding by suggesting reality TV queen Kim Kardashian better watch her back.

"Thanks girl. it was sooo fun. crowd was insane #kimkwho," Andreescu posted.

"It was sooo fun #bootygoals."

As expected, the light-hearted exchange was all the talk in Canada, despite Andrescu backing up her performance with a second round win over Russia's Daria Kasatkina.

Unfortunately for Andreescu, her recent surge of form couldn't keep Bouchard from stealing the headlines.

Bouchard's fight to save her career took some very real steps forward in the first-up loss, pushing her countrywoman to the very end.

Unfortunately the cold hard facts continue to show she is now on a nine-match losing streak and hasn't won since February, before she was forced to take a break away from the game to recover from an abdominal injury.

However, the solid performance against Andreescu has given her hope of making a mark at the US Open, beginning at the end of the month.

"I think it was a solid match from me and the best I've played since I've come back from injury," she said, according to the WTA Tour.

"You know, she's 20 in the world. She's a great player. So to battle with her till 6-4 in the third gives me confidence and just motivates me to work even harder."

She admitted it has been a character-shaping few months for her, battling injuries and inconsistent form.

"I feel like I've matured and just I've put things in perspective a lot more," Bouchard said. "You know, playing tennis for a living is the most unbelievable thing, and I feel so blessed and lucky in my life. So losing a match is really nothing in the grand scheme of things.

"And I just really am enjoying it a lot more now, and on the court I'm staying more positive, and I'm fighting, and, you know, that's all I can do.

"So whatever happens, happens. I have to trust the process."

Andreescu, 19, shot to prominence with her triumph at Indian Wells in March, but she has battled a nagging shoulder injury since and is playing her first match tournament since the French Open.

"It's been a rollercoaster," Andreescu said.

"But I've been preparing really well for the last couple weeks, and that preparation really showed tonight.

The two Canadian stars revealed they had been messaging each other during the last week after finding out they would be facing each other in the opening round.

Bouchard said she told Andreescu to "go out there and put on a show".

Nobody could deny them that, both on and off the court.