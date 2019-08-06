Former Wallabies halfback George Gregan will always be remembered by Kiwi rugby fans for uttering three simple words: 'Four more years'.

During the 2003 World Cup, Gregan used the words as a sledge toward his All Blacks counterpart Byron Kelleher in the dying stages of the Wallabies' 22-10 semifinal win over their New Zealand rivals.

The words rubbed salt into the wound as the All Blacks' World Cup drought extended to a minimum of 20 years as they fell out of the 2003 competition.

However, the tables have now turned. The All Blacks will go into this year's World Cup looking to win their third consecutive title, while the Wallabies haven't hoisted the Cup in 20 years and haven't won the Bledisloe Cup in nearing 16 years.

Speaking to Fox Sports, Gregan said because of recent results Kiwis have no issues with engaging in a bit of banter with the Wallabies great.

"I cop it for that line all the time," Gregan said.

"There was no premeditated, I'm going to say this when the moment comes, but you're in the heat of the moment and it was Byron Kelleher, we had a feisty, halfback relationship.

"And when you've got a chance to give it to each other — it was that moment where we were on top."

The former halfback reprised the line in Air New Zealand's latest All Blacks-inspired safety video, and said it was the first time he'd said the line since the 2003 semifinal.

"They had a bit of fun (in making the ad), I do like that about them, there's a bit of that Anzac spirit," he said.

"They had a bit of a laugh and I said 'I know you're really sensitive because every time I come back into your country, every Kiwi gives it to me over saying that'."