The struggling Warriors are on the chase again, waving big money at the Sea Eagles hooker Api Koroisau.

With Issac Luke's rollercoaster ride at the Auckland club about to end, the 26-year-old Koroisau would be a terrific replacement.

The dynamic Fijian international started his career at Souths, played a season with the Panthers, and joined Manly in 2016.

Fox Sports says the battle for Koroisau has come down to the Warriors and Bulldogs, two of the battlers in this year's NRL.

The Warriors - who have endured a nightmare NRL season and are on the verge of bringing up the longest streak of losses at their Mt Smart base in the club's history - were also reported to be after Broncos hooker/half Jake Turpin with a $1.2m offer, but Turpin has just re-signed with the Brisbane club.

They also missed out on Broncos prop Matt Lodge, and the report claimed they chased Brisbane's rising forward star Tevita Pangai Jnr. The Warriors have also made big money moves towards Eels playmaker Dylan Brown.

Manly need to find room in their salary cap to keep Tom and Jake Trbojevic plus Dylan Walker. So they have given Koroisau permission to negotiate with other clubs and could pay part of his wage.

The Warriors are said to have made the biggest offer worth $1.5m over three years, for Koroisau. But the Bulldogs may have the advantage because he would be able to stay in Sydney.