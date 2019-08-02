Liam Stewart, the son of Kiwi model Rachel Hunter and British music icon Rod Stewart, will represent New Zealand in ice hockey.

Stewart has been called into the Ice Blacks squad for next month's defence of the Trans-Tasman Challenge series against Australia's Mighty Roos.

The call comes as a result of his stellar first-year in the New Zealand ice hockey league with the Queenstown-based Stampede, in which he finished the regular season as the top goal scorer with 18.

Liam Stewart has represented Great Britain in ice hockey in the past. Photo / Getty Images

The forward joins a strong squad for the tilt in Queenstown in September, which is held as a part of the annual New Zealand Winter Games.

It won't be Stewart's first international outing in the sport, having previously represented Great Britain on the world's stage. In 2017, he was part of the Great Britain team who won the Division 1B World Championships, earning promotion into the 1A competition.