D-day is here for Australian swimming star Shayna Jack.

The 20-year-old has arrived for a meeting with officials from the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) in Brisbane as she attempts to clear her name from doping.

Jack faces a potential four-year ban after testing positive to Ligandrol, a muscle growth agent, during an Australian swim camp ahead of the world championships in South Korea.

The swimmer cut a broken figure as she walked in between her mum, Pauline, and lawyer on her way into the hearing.

Advertisement

As the cameras flashed and the questions flew in, Jack remained tight-lipped.

Today's meeting is expected to provide further details behind the swimmer's positive test and reveal just how much Ligandrol was found in her system after both her A and B samples tested positive for the banned substance.

Jack is expected to present her diary as a key piece of evidence which lists all supplements she's taken recently.

When asked if Jack has a dietary diary to present to ASADA her manager Phil Stoneman told Macquarie Sports Radio "that's exactly what they'll do."

Shayna Jack is now inside the ASADA briefing, not answering questions on the way in, looking close to tears pic.twitter.com/UwJC6JZ2y2 — Chris Reason (@ChrisReason7) August 2, 2019

He went on to say Jack will not contest the legitimacy of the tests that discovered the Ligandrol in her system, but will instead be pressing her innocence on the basis of being at a loss as to how the drug entered her body.

"I don't think this is a question of Shayna denying there is something in her body," he said.

"What she is doing is fighting her innocence because it shouldn't be in there and she doesn't know how it got in there."

She is expected to front the media following the meeting where she will read a short statement before holding a press conference on Saturday morning.

Jack hasn't spoken since releasing a statement via her Instagram account four days ago.

Former CEO of ASADA Richard Ings believes the press conference could make for "uncomfortable viewing".

"If Shayna Jack is going to do an all in presser then it will make uncomfortable viewing. And it will have been made worse by delaying the inevitable presser weeks while this story festered. Swimming Australia should have advised her to go public immediately," Ings tweeted.

As she prepares to learn her fate, World Anti-Doping Authority founding president Dick Pound has called out Australian swimming's contrasting responses to Jack's positive test and its protest against China's Sun Yang.

"There has been a rather strange distinction between Australia's reaction to Sun Yang and to your own swimmer," Pound told Nine newspapers.

"Australia should make it clear that they are as upset about one of their swimmers being caught for doping as they would be if the swimmer was Chinese.

"Australia has always been pretty firm about its opposition to doping but if the sauce is good for the goose it has to be good for the gander.

"If you are going to be holier than thou you should come to the discussion with clean hands."

Jack was notified she had returned a positive test prior to the World Swimming Championships before her B sample also returned positive on July 19.

Swimming Australia CEO Leigh Russell stated the governing body was unable to go public with the news of the provisional sample unless ASADA or Jack did so first.

That position has been backed by senior Australian swimmers Cate and Bronte Campbell, Mitch Larkin, Jess Hansen and Alex Graham, who released a statement saying they "do not agree with any suggestion that Swimming Australia has attempted in any way to cover this up".

"Swimming Australia kept our team informed when they were allowed – under the legislation – to do so," the Australian swimming leadership group said.

Jack has continued to plead her innocence and has previously stated she did not know she ingested the drug. The swimmer has suggested that she took a tainted supplement and that is how Ligandrol came to be in her system.