LeBron James has found himself in the spotlight in the NBA off-season for a rather peculiar reason.

Despite being one of the greatest players of all time, LeBron has always been a beacon for criticism, but this latest one may just take the cake.

Over the weekend, LeBron was watching his 15-year-old son LeBron James Jr play in a tournament in Las Vegas.

Better known as "Bronny", the youngster has shown the apple hasn't fallen far from the tree with his impressive on court skills.

But it's the reaction of his famous father that has come under fire with several saying he's stealing the thunder from his son and teammates.

LeBron joined the youngsters pre-game in their layup line and showed off his aerial prowess with his own dunk contest.

Then as the games unfolded he celebrated the high-flying antics of his son and the team with exuberant reactions.

A Bronny dunk left the dad flexing his muscles before an alley-oop between two players left him losing his mind and running onto the court before retreating back to the baseline.

Those celebrations however drew the ire of several commentators with Fox Sports' Jason Whitlock comparing James' "thirst for fame" to a drug addiction.

"It's inappropriate," Whitlock said on Speak for Yourself.

"It points to how much fame has inevitably changed LeBron over the past decade. Fame is a drug more potent and dangerous than cocaine. LeBron is a fame and social media junkie. He moved to Los Angeles looking for a better high."

Whitlock said James should take his own advice, referring to the 2008 NBA playoffs when James' mother Gloria got upset with Celtics forward Paul Pierce during a confrontation with her son. James told his mother to "sit yo ass down."

"That's what parents, no matter how famous, should do," Whitlock said. "They should not allow their thirst for fame to distract from or exaggerate their child's performance. LeBron needs to follow the advice he gave his mom a decade ago: Sit yo ass down."

His comments were backed up by fellow Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless on Undisputed when he called it "embarrassing".

Of course the vast majority have leapt to the defence of LeBron and slammed Whitlock and Bayless for their comments.

Basketball icon Dick Vitale was one who ripped into Bayless for trying to take down LeBron for simply celebrating his son's achievements.

"Come on Skip u can't be serious / man I 'd rather see a Dad like @KingJames get overly excited watching his son than some dude who never ever has a moment for his son or daughter. Sad way to get att. Skip u rip a Dad that cares."

Fox Sports' Nick Wright couldn't believe the hate being directed in the superstars direction over his celebrations.

"The fact that LeBron being an exuberant, involved and supportive father is being used as a cudgel against him is utter insanity and borderline infuriating," Wright said on First Things First.

Fellow NBA player Jayson Tatum hit back over the criticism and said he can't wait to support his son when he grows up.

"With so many fathers not supporting there kids we get upset because he is genuinely happy for his son! Lol that's crazy I can't wait till my son get older and I get to support him with whatever he wants to do!" Tatum wrote.

LeBron said he loves "being around my lil bros watching them playing the game they love", but the focus of some has shifted the narrative.

Sadly it means lost in it all is not just a father celebrating his son, but celebrating the game he has dedicated his life too. And in all of it is a moment which no camera picked up on, but is far more important than any other.

After one of the games LeBron approached a player on one of the other teams and passed along a touching message to the youngster.

"He came up to my son after the game and said 'I hope I'm still in the league when you're playing' and my son broke down crying," Joshua Davis, the boy's father said on TMZ.