The TAB has softened the blow to Warriors bettors, refunding all head to head bets on the team in their loss to Parramatta.
The Warriors had what would have been a match-winning try ruled out after the officials found a forward pass in the build up, which drew the ire of spectators and pundits alike.
A message on the TAB website revealed the decision to refund all head to head bets, calling it a "justice payout".
"A disgraceful officiating decision has denied the NZ Warriors a thoroughly deserved victory against the Parramatta Eels. Usually it would be "Bets Gone Warriors", but not this time."
Warriors coach Stephen Kearney addressed the dubious officiating in his press conference after the team's 24-22 loss, in which the Warriors were on the wrong side of a 9-2 penalty count.
"I thought there was a bit more that went on before then to be honest, and I reckon if you watched me over the past two and a half years, I don't care too much for blaming because you just sound like a whinging coach.
"I just thought it was very ordinary. In essence we could've been better in certain areas, there's no doubt about it. I won't hide from the fact we need to be better and we could've done things a bit better but goodness our roles were made really hard tonight."