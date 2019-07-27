The All Blacks have a potential massive injury blow on the eve of the Rugby World Cup.
Lock Brodie Retallick left the field midway through the second half of the All Blacks' 16-16 draw against the Springboks at Westpac Stadium tonight.
The 2015 World Cup winner, playing in his 77th test and 200th first class game, looked to suffer a serious shoulder and was forced from the field.
He was clearly in pain with the referee heard saying 'dislocation' as Retallick left the test.
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen confirmed after the match that Retallick had dislocated his shoulder.
A dislocated shoulder can take up to 16 weeks to recover.
The All Blacks' opening Rugby World Cup game is against South Africa on September 21 and the World Cup squad will be named at the end of August.
There was a sudden surge on Google search of the term 'dislocated shoulder recovery' shortly after the injury.