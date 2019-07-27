The All Blacks have a potential massive injury blow on the eve of the Rugby World Cup.

Lock Brodie Retallick left the field midway through the second half of the All Blacks' 16-16 draw against the Springboks at Westpac Stadium tonight.

The 2015 World Cup winner, playing in his 77th test and 200th first class game, looked to suffer a serious shoulder and was forced from the field.

He was clearly in pain with the referee heard saying 'dislocation' as Retallick left the test.

Advertisement

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen confirmed after the match that Retallick had dislocated his shoulder.

A dislocated shoulder can take up to 16 weeks to recover.

The All Blacks' opening Rugby World Cup game is against South Africa on September 21 and the World Cup squad will be named at the end of August.

There was a sudden surge on Google search of the term 'dislocated shoulder recovery' shortly after the injury.

Oh cripes, Brodie Retallick does not look good. Helped off with arm cradled in his jersey — Pat McCarry (@patmccarry) July 27, 2019

Inconsistency of the refereeing is shocking in rugby. Ref favouring New Zealand but not paying attention at breakdowns and players flying in at the side injuring Retallick. Hope it doesn't cost him a spot at the world cup #NZLvRSA #RugbyChampionship — mike evans (@Mikeevans098) July 27, 2019

Looks like Brodie Retallick is in a world of pain. RWC in the balance surely. — Alastair Eykyn (@alastaireykyn) July 27, 2019

Another game of ruck roulette sees Brodie Retallick go off clutching his arm/shoulder - nightmare scenario if World Cup in doubt for such a pivotal player — Alan Dymock (@AlanDymock) July 27, 2019