Against considerable odds, the Warriors are becoming a clutch team in the NRL.

They are, slowly but surely, developing the happy knack of finding points when it really matters.

The Warriors have trailed late in their last five games, but found a way to avoid defeat in four of them.

It's still not optimal, as they have often been guilty of opening the door for their opposition instead of slamming it shut, before finding some late heroics.

But it's impressive, especially given their circumstances and ladder position.

"In the last month we have been a tough team, really gritty," said Warriors halfback Blake Green. "We might have struggled to put teams away but they haven't been able to put us away either."

Back in round 14 the Warriors were 13 minutes away from a third consecutive loss, as they trailed 14-12 to the Titans, before two tries in six minutes set up a 24-20 win.

The following week against the Panthers they surrendered the lead with three minutes to go — thanks to Brett Naden's long range try — but still had the grit to come back, with Patrick Herbert's calm penalty shot on the whistle, before being outplayed in golden point.

Sam Lisone's 75th minute try saw the Warriors escape with a win in Newcastle, and they were also behind against the Broncos before a late surge led to an equalising Issac Luke penalty with four minutes to play.

Last Friday was another tight squeeze to be negotiated, as the Sharks led for 68 minutes but the Warriors prevailed over the final stretch.

It's a positive sign, given where the team has been.

They crashed badly in the second half against the Tigers (Leichhardt) and Manly (Christchurch) early in the season, then conceded 18 unanswered points in the last 25 minutes as they were overpowered by Newcastle at Mt Smart.

But since that point, in early May, they've turned a corner.

It's helped that captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has reached new levels of brilliance, often dragging his teammates back into the contest single handedly, but the resurgence has been built on a defensive solidity.

"We are building a lot of confidence in our defence and over the last month our defence has been putting ourselves in good positions to win games," said Adam Blair. "We are backing ourselves and believing in that."

The constant travel — the Warriors have played once in Auckland since the first week of June — has also brought some positive benefits.

"Road trips bring teams closer together and being away for a month even brings it even closer," said Blair. "It can be a bit annoying but in tough situations in games you have to turn up for your mate and I guess in those situations you are away you build those tight relationships and bonds that you need for the rest of the season."

At one stage the Warriors had just four wins from 12 games, but they have fought back (7-1-9) with only one loss in the last six weeks, to put them on the cusp of the top eight.

"We have got in a better position but the competition only gets harder," said Blair. "You are two points away from being in it, but also two points away from being down the bottom."

The Warriors have a strong recent record against the Eels, winning five of the last seven clashes, but Parramatta have been a formidable proposition in their new home stadium, with just one defeat at Bankwest Stadium in 2019.