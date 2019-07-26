Ninety six per cent of submissions are in favour of Eden Park hosting a Sunday night T20 cricket match between New Zealand and India next January.

Sunday night matches are banned at Eden Park but stadium management applied for approval for a "one-off" game between the teams that clashed this month in the semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Auckland Council received 937 submissions of which 30 were recorded as opposed and three neutral.

A check for duplicates had yet to be done on the submissions which closed Tuesday, a spokesperson said. Data about where those making submissions live

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

The proposed game